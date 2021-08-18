Kenny Streule’s Malunderstood – Part of 2021 Fringe Festival

Kenny Streule’s Malunderstood: A Virtual Performance Experience is part of Fringe North, the Sault Ste. Marie’s Fringe Festival from August 19-22, 2021. Filmed at Kenny’s childhood home on his family’s dairy farm southwest of Montreal, this virtual performance experience offers audiences a mixture of comedy, puppetry and storytelling. Tickets are pay-what-you-can for this digital adaptation of the original solo show Malunderstood produced by KS Presents and MainLine Theatre in February 2020.

A grandmother should spoil you from time to time, no? Well, not Kenny Streule’s grandmother. Malunderstood will immerse you in a collection of memories that explain how Kenny was raised by a wild beaver.

“Thanks to my trilingual upbringing, I am often Malunderstood,” says creator Kenny Streule.

Within a month of the two-week sold-out original run of the theatrical version of Malunderstood COVID-19 hits. Kenny’s phone kept buzzing as his family insisted he move back home in order to “wean off the virus” and hunker down till the pandemic was over. Therefore, for the first two months of the lockdown, Kenny reallocated from Montreal, or the “big city” as his grandmother calls it, to the dairy farm where he grew up.

“What a unique opportunity it has been to move back in with the subject content of my show!” says Kenny Streule. “I didn’t realize it at the time, but spending this extraordinary lockdown in close proximity to family, including the inspiration for the character of Beaver, has been incredible. This pandemic-living has greatly influenced this latest version of Malunderstood.”

The creative team is known for their work as the Executive and artistic director (Amy Blackmore) and Artistic Producer (Kenny Streule) of the MainLine Theatre and the St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival. This is their first time participating in Fringe North.

Malunderstood can be seen:

Thursday, August 19, 8 PM

Friday, August 20, 5:30 PM</p

Saturday, August 21, 9:30 AM

Sunday, August 22, 2:30 PM

Or as part of the yellow package from FringeNorth, presented with Isabelle Michaud’s “Déambulations”

PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN. Buy tickets at: https://fringenorth.tickit.ca/events/12678-yellow-package-malunderstood-deambulations

Like so many in the arts sector this past year, Fringe North has had to adapt to a constantly shifting world. As much as we would love to gather in-person to celebrate performance, creation, and community, our decision to pivot to a virtual event was made in order to provide the safest and most accessible opportunity for our artists, audience members, staff, and volunteers alike. Not to worry, though – even with this shift, we will continue to celebrate the arts with the same passion and excitement as we have in past years!

All performances will be live streamed on Youtube, and Artist Talks and Workshops on Zoom!