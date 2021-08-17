Notice – Building Department Closed (August 23-31st)

Building Department Closed
August 23 – 31, 2021
The office of the Chief Building Official will be closed for the period of August 23rd – 31st, 2021. During this time, no municipal building permits, fire permits, inspections, or similar services will be available.
Please contact Kevin Sabourin, C.B.O. to schedule any building services at 705-856-2244 ex. 228 or email [email protected]
In case of an emergency during this time, please contact the Municipal Office at 705-856-2244, extension 224.
Kevin Sabourin
Chief Building Official
