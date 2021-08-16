Confederation College Requiring Vaccinations to Keep College Community Safe

Confederation College announced today it is now a requirement that all members of the College community be fully vaccinated to access all campuses in person this fall. The College has consulted with provincial and local health authorities and is joining many other postsecondary institutions and other Crown agencies who have made this announcement over the past week.

“The safety of our College community, particularly our students and employees are paramount. The continued spread of the virus and its variants are of particular concern and the best way to provide a safe and healthy working and learning environment is to ensure that everyone is doing their part,” said Kathleen Lynch, President of Confederation College. “We have already expressed our expectation that staff and students be vaccinated and now we are taking the next step by requiring vaccination. We hope our decision will increase the vaccination rates across the northwest. By actively encouraging our College community to be protected and get vaccinated, we are doing our part to reduce the impact of the pandemic in the communities we serve and on our campuses.”

Effective September 7, 2021, those with one dose of a two-dose Health Canada or World Health Organization (WHO) approved vaccine will be allowed on campus and provided a grace period to secure their second dose. Effective October 18, 2021, the requirement will increase to fully vaccinated status for those on campus. Confederation College recognizes there will be individuals unable to be vaccinated for medical or creed/religious reasons and exemptions for these students and employees will be considered. Employees or students remaining unvaccinated will be subject to additional safety precautions. Details will be announced prior to September 7, 2021.

Confederation College, in partnership with the Thunder Bay and District Health and the Northwestern Ontario Health Units, will be running vaccine clinics on each campus and residence in September to assist those in the Confederation community who require their first and/or second vaccine dose to be fully vaccinated.

Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep people safe and support safe access to Confederation College campuses for in-person activities (e.g. classes/labs, support services and other activities). More information about COVID-19 vaccinations and booking appointments for first and/or second doses, visit the Ontario website and your local health unit website: Thunder Bay District Health Unit, Northwestern Ontario Health Unit. Both health units are currently accepting walk-ins for first and second doses. Many pharmacies are offering vaccines as well.