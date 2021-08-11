LDHCF Catch the Ace – Week 7 Winner is…

Congratulations to Jeannie Desbiens, winner of Week 7 of the Foundation’s Catch the Ace Lottery!
The envelope (#19) she selected contained the Six of Hearts. Jeannie won $215!
Previous Winners:
Week 6 – Nicole Imbeault, Envelope #6, King of Spades, $144
Week 5 – John Gagnon, Envelope #39, Ten of Diamonds, $189
Week 4 – Patricia Reeves, Envelope #22, Queen of Diamonds, $247
Week 3 – Marc Liard, Envelope #14, Two of Hearts, $184
Week 2 – Violet Overton, Envelope #42, Seven of Clubs, $278
Week 1 – Jean Desgagne, Envelope #8, Four of Clubs, $368
