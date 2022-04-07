LDHCF Catch the Ace – Week 41 Winner is…

Congratulations to Chris Mitchell, winner of Week 41 of the Foundation’s Catch the Ace Lottery!

The envelope (#36) that was selected contained the Ten of Spades, winning $1,980.

There are 11 cards left to draw from, with the progressive pot next week is estimated at $42,111. Monies from the Catch the Ace are used to enhance health care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre.

Previous Winners:

Week 40 – Martha Brant, Envelope 37, Jack of Clubs, $1,805.

Week 39 – Cassee Provost, Envelope 30, Four of Diamonds, $1,744

Week 38 – Michelle Richardson, Envelope 31, Seven of Hearts, $1,690

Week 37 – Melanie Coe, Envelope 3, Three of Diamonds, $1,440

Week 36 – Dylan Buckell, Envelope 27, Nine of Diamonds, $1,211

Week 35 – Tanis Dawson, Envelope 2, Three of Hearts, $1,107

Week 34 – Rene Dumont, Envelope 10, Five of Clubs, $1,121

Week 33 – Ron Hale, Envelope 49, Six of Spades, $1,160

Week 32 – Eric Kiddle, Envelope 32, Eight of Diamonds, $1076

Week 31 – Suzie Dechamplain, Envelope 46, Nine of Clubs, $934

Week 30 – Troy Dereski, Envelope 18, Seven of Diamonds, 966

Week 29 – Kathryn Miller, Envelope 41, Ace of Diamonds, $887

Week 28 – Maria Reid, Envelope 15, Five of Hearts, $726

Week 27 – Andrée Asselin, Envelope #45, Two of Spades, 707

Week 26 – Andrew Spooner, Envelope #24, Ten of Clubs, $811

Week 25 – Christian Lapointe, Envelope #28, Ace of Hearts, $726

Week 24 – Lesley Banman, Envelope #21, Ace of Hearts, $619

Week 23 – Judy Zagar, Envelope #11, Six of Clubs, 542

Week 22 – Kerry Bird, Envelope 43, Four of Spades, $547

Week 21 – Lois Dorey, Envelope 4, Jack of Hearts, $504

Week 20 – Pam Johnson, Envelope 29, King of Clubs, $516

Week 19 – Isabelle Blais, Envelope #7, Nine of Spades, $304

Week 18 – Brigitte Cyr, Envelope #48, Eight of Hearts, $450

Week 17 – Christine Parise, Envelope 26, Three of Clubs, $353

Week 16 – Al Hardy, Envelope #1, King of Diamonds, $299.

Week 15 – Nicolaas Veldt, Envelope #25, Three of Spades, $366.

Week 14 – Lise Bernath, Envelope #16, Four of Hearts, $253

Week 13 – Pat Dube, Envelope #6, Seven of Spades, $337

Week 12 – Sylvia Penno, Envelope 23, Nine of Hearts, $323

Week 11 – Martha Brant, Envelope 17, Ace of Clubs, $203

Week 10 – Corine Thomas, Envelope 12, Queen of Hearts, $264

Week 9 – Dougald MacLellan, Envelope 20, Eight of Spades, 291

Week 8 – Tracy Amos, Envelope 13, Jack of Spades, $189

Week 7 – Jeannie Desbiens, Envelope 19, Six of Hearts, $215

Week 6 – Nicole Imbeault, Envelope #6, King of Spades, $144

Week 5 – John Gagnon, Envelope #39, Ten of Diamonds, $189

Week 4 – Patricia Reeves, Envelope #22, Queen of Diamonds, $247

Week 3 – Marc Liard, Envelope #14, Two of Hearts, $184

Week 2 – Violet Overton, Envelope #42, Seven of Clubs, $278

Week 1 – Jean Desgagne, Envelope #8, Four of Clubs, $368