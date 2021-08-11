Happenings at Wawa First United Church – Twelfth Sunday after Pentecost

Kaireen, Lorna & Maria are taking a break during July & August and have distributed outlines for Morning Worship. If you would like to be included, please call 705 856 1518.

Although we cannot meet for Worship you may like to read the Scriptures for August 15th, 2021 – Twelfth Sunday after Pentecost

1 Kings 2: 10-12; 3:2-14 David’s death; Solomon’s prayer.

Psalm 111 The fear of God is the beginning of wisdom.

Ephesians 5: 15-20 With thanksgiving, sing psalms, hymns and spiritual songs.

John 6: 51-58 Whoever eats my bread has eternal life.

To Ponder: Consider those who bring their gifts to your community of faith and give thanks.

