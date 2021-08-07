Morning News – August 7

Weather

Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 21. Humidex 26. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness near midnight. Low 11.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There one active case of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today (Sault Ste. Marie and Area).

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (9:45 AM, August 6, 2021)

Doses administered to Algoma residents

Total doses administered – 156,911

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 73,812 / 64.5%

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2, out

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 10 0 0 10

The fire hazard is low to moderate in areas located north of Timmins and along the North Shore of Lake Huron, while the fire hazard in the remainder of the region located east of highway 144 and south of Timmins in the Northeast Region varies from moderate to high this afternoon.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 124 17 5 17 85

Restricted Fire Zone boundaries updated to include Thunder Bay and portions of Nipigon and Wawa districts

Due to high to extreme forest fire hazard conditions, effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday, July 10, the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry has issued updated boundaries for a Restricted Fire Zone in the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay Districts and portions of the Sioux Lookout, Red Lake, Nipigon and Wawa Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone will be in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.

News Tidbits:

If you are travelling to the Soo, keep an eye on Lake Superior. Peter and Rob Greve are kayaking from the Sault to Michipicoten River. They are raising funds, awareness for the Lake Superior Watershed Conservancy. They are planning on doing 30km daily, with their first stop last night at Ile Parisienne. The pair’s progress can be tracked via the Lake Superior Watershed Conservancy facebook page.

The pop-up immunization clinic that was held Thursday at the Goose Nest Market was well attended with 22 first doses and 15 second doses admistered.

The Ontario government is pressing two refurbished GO Buses into service as mobile vaccination clinics. They appear to be only travelling in Southern Ontario, with the first GO-VAXX bus at Canada’s Wonderland this weekend. The busses are expected to travel to malls, festivals, community hubs and events throughout the summer and fall across the Greater Golden Horseshoe Region.