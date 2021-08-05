Morning News – August 5

Weather

A mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming west 30 then south 20 gusting to 40 late this evening. Low 16.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There one active case of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today (Sault Ste. Marie and Area).

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (Last updated: 12:50 PM, August 3, 2021)

Doses administered to Algoma residents

Total doses administered – 156,717

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 73,673 / 64.4%

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2, out

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 10 0 0 10

The fire hazard is low to moderate in most areas located south of Montreal River Harbour and Temiskaming Shores, except for a portion of Algonquin Park which is maintaining a high hazard. The fire hazard is mostly moderate to high in areas located north of Montreal River Harbour and Temiskaming Shores this afternoon.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 114 19 7 11 77

The wildland fire hazard ranges from high to extreme in the Kenora District. A full range of conditions – from low to extreme – exists in Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, Dryden, Fort Frances, Thunder Bay and Nipigon Districts. Hazard conditions are expected to rebound quickly.

The forest fire hazard is mainly high to extreme across the region with moderate areas in Thunder Bay, Red Lake, Nipigon, and Sioux Lookout districts.

Restricted Fire Zone boundaries updated to include Thunder Bay and portions of Nipigon and Wawa districts

Due to high to extreme forest fire hazard conditions, effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday, July 10, the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry has issued updated boundaries for a Restricted Fire Zone in the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay Districts and portions of the Sioux Lookout, Red Lake, Nipigon and Wawa Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone will be in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.