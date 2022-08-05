Morning News – August 5

Weather:



Today – Sunny. High 24. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Clear this evening then partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low 20.

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Public Health states that there are 299 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (August 4, 2022, 2:30 PM).

Forest Fire Update:

There are no fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the entire Northeast Region, except for an area located around Bissett Creek and southward, including a portion of Algonquin Park, that is showing a high hazard this afternoon.

Lake Superior Park Events:

Join Kaitlyn and Stuart on a short walk down our coastal trail at the Agawa Visitor Centre at 10 a.m. to learn how you can identify local birds. If you have your own binoculars, bring them along! Please sport sturdy footwear and dress appropriately for the weather.

Meet Michelle and Meadow to explore the wonderful world of wetlands and discover why they are so important to Lake Superior Provincial Park. Meet at Trapper’s Trail from 1 – 3 p.m.

Lake Superior Provincial Park is one of the darkest places in Canada, making it the perfect environment for active nightlife. At 9 p.m. at the Agawa Visitor Centre join Stuart and Celeste to explore our mysterious nocturnal world!

