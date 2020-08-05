Morning News Tidbits – August 5

Weather – Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 21. UV index 6 or high. Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low 12.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – August 4, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 21,425 Positive 27 Negative 20,572 Pending 826 Deceased 0 Resolved 27

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – 2

Elliot Lake & Area – 3

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (22)

News Tidbits:

There are eight fires active across the Northeast Region: one of which is under control and seven are being observed. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the region.

There were nine active fires in the Northwest Region. Three fires are not under control, three fires are under control and three fires are being observed. Two fires were declared out today. As warm dry weather persists, a high fire hazard is expanding eastward from the Manitoba border encompassing Kenora, Red Lake, Dryden, Fort Frances and western portions of the Sioux Lookout sector. Fire hazard conditions in the Thunder Bay and Nipigon sectors range from moderate to low.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.