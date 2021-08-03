Morning News – August 3

Weather

A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Widespread smoke. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Widespread smoke. Low 12.

Special Air Quality Statement:



High levels of air pollution due to smoke from ongoing forest fires.

Smoke plumes from active fires in northwestern Ontario and eastern Manitoba will continue to spread eastward, reaching Wawa this evening. Poor air quality and reduced visibilities can be expected.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There one active case of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today (Sault Ste. Marie and Area).

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (Last updated: 10:45 PM, July 29, 2021)

Doses administered to Algoma residents

Total doses administered – 150,810

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 68,716 /60%

# of people (12+) who have received at least 1 dose – 82,094 /80.9%

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2, out

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 10 0 0 10

The fire hazard is low to moderate in most areas to the south and east of River Valley, as well as in most areas to the west and northwest of Greater Sudbury, while areas situated north and northwest of River Valley are showing a fire hazard ranging from moderate to high. Two small portions of the Cochrane sector are showing an extreme hazard this afternoon.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 110 17 7 13 73

The wildland fire hazard ranges from high to extreme in the Kenora District. A full range of conditions – from low to extreme – exists in Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, Dryden, Fort Frances, Thunder Bay and Nipigon Districts. Hazard conditions are expected to rebound quickly.

The forest fire hazard is high across most of the region with an area of low to moderate hazard in the southern portions of Nipigon and Thunder Bay districts.

Restricted Fire Zone boundaries updated to include Thunder Bay and portions of Nipigon and Wawa districts

Due to high to extreme forest fire hazard conditions, effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday, July 10, the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry has issued updated boundaries for a Restricted Fire Zone in the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay Districts and portions of the Sioux Lookout, Red Lake, Nipigon and Wawa Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone will be in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.

News Tidbits:

it was interesting to read that Canadian Blood Services is asking for blood donors to meet the rising demand for blood as people resume travelling. Ironically, despite the need for blood – there has not been a place to donate in Wawa for many years, and there is no longer a place in Sault Ste. Marie. If you wish to make a donation of blood, you have to make an appointment and travel to Sudbury…

Government Announcements:

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, will make an announcement about employment and skills training for the construction industry. He will be joined by Bob Bailey, MPP for Sarnia-Lambton; Jason Henry, Chief of the Chippewas of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation; and Joseph Mancinelli, International Vice President and Regional Manager of Central and Eastern Canada of LiUNA at 10 a.m.