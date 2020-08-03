Morning News Tidbits – August 3

Weather – Increasing cloudiness early this morning. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. High 19. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 9.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – August 1, 2020 (9:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 21,279 Positive 27 Negative 20,572 Pending 680 Deceased 0 Resolved 27

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – 2

Elliot Lake & Area – 3

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (22)

News Tidbits:

There are ten fires active across the Northeast Region, seven of which are being observed in the far north. Sault Ste. Marie 10 is under control at 0.2 of a hectare. The fire is located east of Batchawana Bay Provincial Park.

There are currently 10 active forest fires in the Northwest Region. One is being held, three are under control, and six are being observed. The forest fire hazard is mainly low to moderate with pockets of high hazard in Kenora, Red Lake, Fort Frances and Sioux Lookout districts.