Morning News – August 3

Weather:



Today – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. High 18. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of showers this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 12.

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Public Health states that there are 299 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (August 2, 2022, 3:5 PM).

Forest Fire Update:

There are two fires in the Northeast Region, Sudbury 28 & Algonquin Park 9. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region, except for a small area located east of Bon Echo Provincial Park that is showing a high hazard this afternoon.

Lake Superior Park Events:

The moon phases coincide with the cycle of Mother Earth and has traditionally taught the Anishinaabeg how to live with the seasons. From animal migration patterns to the ripening of edible plants, visit Zane to learn about what the moon can tell you at the Agawa Bay Visitor Centre between 10 – 2 p.m.

It’s an eat or get eaten world out there! Join Anna to learn about the fascinating predator-prey dynamic of the Canada lynx and the snowshoe hare – two experts in surviving the harsh environment along Lake Superior’s shores at the Agawa Bay Visitor Centre from 1 – 3 p.m.

News Tidbits:

The wandering cattle have been seen again. If you are travelling to the Soo, they have been seen in the Old Woman Bay to Rabbit Blanket area.

Congratulations to Jane Karhi of Desbarats who has that “6/49 feeling” after winning a LOTTO 6/49 second prize worth $96,020.10 in the May 26, 2021 LOTTO 6/49 draw. She bought her winning ticket at the East Trading Post on Highway 17 in Desbarats.

Provincial Announcements: