Sault College Students Can complete a degree at Trent

Students in Sault College’s School of Natural Environment wishing to deepen their understanding of the environment and to contribute to a more sustainable future can now complete their degree in Trent’s renowned School of the Environment in just two to three years, thanks to a new agreement between the two institutions.

Trent University and Sault College have signed four new articulation agreements, allowing graduates from Sault’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation, Forestry Technician, Natural Environment Technician and Natural Environment Technician Advanced Diploma programs to complete their Environmental and Resource Studies/Science degree at Trent, one of the only Environmental Careers Organization (ECO) Canada-accredited environmental science programs in the country.

“Over the last 50 years, Trent has gained a reputation as a leader in the field of environmental education, and we look forward to welcoming Sault College students to our School of the Environment, where we offer unparalleled hands-on learning opportunities,” said Dr. Holger Hintelmann, dean of Science at Trent University. “This partnership builds on our commitment to creating pathways for students between college and university and draws on the strengths of both our institutions in providing environmental science programming that prepares students to address some of the biggest global challenges of our time.”

The new partnership gives students access to the broadest range of environmental courses available at any Canadian university, 12 on-campus nature areas, and globally recognized experts tackling some of the world’s most complex challenges – from climate change to environmental policy and food security.

“Sault College is proud to partner with Trent University and offer our learners expanded and meaningful opportunities to continue their studies. This partnership is another great example of our commitment to enhancing the educational experience and providing innovative ways for our learners to learn and grow and build upon the quality education and foundational knowledge they receive at our College,” said Dr. Ron Common, President, Sault College. “Together with Trent University, we are providing a unique pathway for learners to pursue their passions and further contribute to this important area. We look forward to continuing a rich and long-standing relationship with Trent University.”

Both institutions believe in the importance of offering a range of learning opportunities to ensure transformative post-secondary experiences. At Trent, students will have the opportunity to gain real-world experience through on-campus fieldwork or community-based research projects. They can also take advantage of international study opportunities that offer a global perspective on the environment.