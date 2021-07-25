EC – Fog Advisory Ended (13:14)

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park (ended at 13:14)

White River – Dubreuilville (ended at 13:14)

5:15 AM EDT Sunday 25 July 2021

Fog advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park (ended at 13:14)

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park (ended at 13:14) White River – Dubreuilville (ended at 13:14)

Marathon – Schreiber (ended at 11:30 a.m.)

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.

Dense fog patches with near zero visibility at times can be expected near Lake Superior.

Conditions will improve after sunrise.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

11:15 PM EDT Saturday 24 July 2021

Fog advisory in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.

Dense fog patches with near zero visibility at times can be expected near Lake Superior.

Conditions will improve by morning.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Fog advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Marathon – Schreiber

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.

Dense fog patches with near-zero visibility at times can be expected near Lake Superior today.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.