Morning News – July 23

Weather

Sunny. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Showers beginning this evening. Risk of thunderstorms late this evening and overnight. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Low 17.

Status of COVID-19cases in Algoma

There are four active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today (Sault Ste. Marie and Area).

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (Last updated: 1:30 AM, July 22, 2021)

Doses administered to Algoma residents

Total doses administered – 142,303

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 61,146

# of people who have received at least 1 dose – 81,157

70.9% has received at least one dose

80.0% (aged 12+) has received at least one dose

60.3% (aged 12+) are fully vaccinated (received two doses)

Northeast Forest Fire Region



Waw007 – 0.1ha, out (Cameron Lake)

WAW008 – 2.8ha, being held (north of Beeline Lake, east of Killala Lake)

WAW009 – 4.2ha (same as on the 19th) 0.1ha, not under control (west of Eric Lake, Hwy 614)

WAW010 – 1ha (just south of WAW007 (Cameron Lake) – A CL415 waterbomber and lead birddog aircraft were on the scene of this 0.9 of a hectare fire. It remains not yet under control at the time of this update (Monday 19, 2021).

WAW11 – 0.1ha (30km east of Marathon) – Out

WAW12 – 0.3ha, Out

Waw13 – 1.5ha, not under control

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 15 1 1 6 7

The fire hazard is low to moderate across the central and southern portion of the region, while areas in the north are showing a moderate to high hazard today.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 153 56 18 21 58

The wildland fire hazard is low to moderate in the Kenora and Fort Frances sectors and in the far north of the Red Lake sector. High to extreme hazard persists in portions of the Red Lake, Dryden, Sioux Lookout, Thunder Bay and Nipigon sectors.

There have been First Nation communities affected by forest fire smoke: Poplar Hill FN and Deer Lake FN (evacuated) and Pikangikum First Nation (on hold). North Spirit Lake and Cat Lake FN’s (evacuation ongoing) 2,848 evacuees are being hosted in Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Cochrane, Dryden, Sudbury, Sioux Lookout, Timmins, Sault Ste Marie and Cornwall.

ON511 continues to warn that along Hwy 105 (north of Ear Falls and Red Lake area), visibility can be reduced due to smoke from nearby forest fires. Please make sure your headlights are on and use caution travelling Hwy 105 northerly to Red Lake.

Restricted Fire Zone boundaries updated to include Thunder Bay and portions of Nipigon and Wawa districts

Due to high to extreme forest fire hazard conditions, effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday, July 10, the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry has issued updated boundaries for a Restricted Fire Zone in the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay Districts and portions of the Sioux Lookout, Red Lake, Nipigon and Wawa Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone will be in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.

News Tidbits:

Congratulations to Patricia Reeves. Patricia won $247 with the Queen of Diamonds in the LDHCF Chase the Ace Week #4!

The LDHC Palliative Care Program’s 3rd Annual Memorial Butterfly Release will happen this year in person. Be sure to order your butterflies today.