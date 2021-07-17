Morning News – July 17

Weather

Mainly sunny. Hazy. High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Hazy. Low 14.

Status of cases in Algoma

There is one active casee of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (Last updated: 11:50 AM, July 16, 2021)

Doses administered to Algoma residents

Total doses administered – 134,833

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 54,450

# of people who have received at least 1 dose – 80,372

70.2% has received at least one dose

79.3% (aged 12+) has received at least one dose

53.7% (aged 12+) are fully vaccinated (received two doses)

Northeast Forest Fire Region – There were new three fires in the Wawa area yesterday:

Waw007 – 0.1ha, under control (Cameron Lake)

WAW008 – 1ha, not under control (north of Beeline Lake, east of Killala Lake)

WAW009 – 0.1ha, not under control (west of Eric Lake, Hwy 614)

The fire hazard is currently high to extreme in the Wawa area and along most of the highway 11 corridor. Areas in the central and southern portion of the region are showing a low to moderate hazard today.

Northwest Forest Fire Region – Seventeen new fires were discovered in the northwest region by the early evening of July 16, with more reports yet to be investigated. At the time of this update there are 95 active fires in the northwest region. Thirty-two fires are not under control, 10 fires are being held, 15 fires are under control and 38 fires are being observed. A total of 10 fires were called out today.

The wildland fire hazard is predominantly extreme across the northwest region today.

There have been three First Nation communities affected by forest fire smoke: Poplar Hill First Nation (evacuated), and Deer Lake First Nation and Pikangikum First Nation which are ongoing evacuation. Evacuees have been hosted in Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Cochrane, Dryden, Sudbury, Sioux Lookout and Cornwall.

ON511 is warning that along Hwy 105 (north of Ear Falls and Red Lake area), visibility can be reduced due to smoke from nearby forest fires. Please make sure your headlights are on and use caution travelling Hwy 105 northerly to Red Lake.

Restricted Fire Zone boundaries updated to include Thunder Bay and portions of Nipigon and Wawa districts

Due to high to extreme forest fire hazard conditions, effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday, July 10, the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry has issued updated boundaries for a Restricted Fire Zone in the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay Districts and portions of the Sioux Lookout, Red Lake, Nipigon and Wawa Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone will be in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.