Thunder Bay Art Gallery opens today, Friday, July 16th

The Thunder Bay Art Gallery is reopening, thanks to the provincial move to Step 3 of the economic reopening plan. The Gallery invites everyone to come and once again enjoy exceptional art in an uplifting, safe location.

There are three exhibitions to view. “Each of these exhibitions is full of meaning for this time in history in our country,” said Gallery Director Sharon Godwin, adding, “We hope people will come learn and reflect, and enjoy the beauty of these artworks.”

A large outdoor mural by artist Sharon Hunter. Kwewog Giiwednog — Women of the North, depicts Hunter’s long-time friend Dana Boyer and her daughters Brenna and Brooke Chiblow Boyer of the Mississauga First Nation, where the artist also currently lives. It speaks to the women’s respect for the water and contains allusions to their connections with their clans and home territories.

Piitwewetam: Making is Medicine (until Nov 21, 2021) shares beadwork and handmade items created by the Gustafson family to honour their late son Jesse Gustafson, who was called Piitwewetam (Rolling Thunder). Co-curated by Leanna and Jean Marshall, this exhibition is – at its heart – about love. It shares the deep lesson that creating helps with the process of grief and loss.

The concurrent indoor exhibition, Dakobinaawaswaan (Baby in a Cradleboard) (until Sept 12, 2021) includes more than 100 cradleboards from across North America. Curated by Caitlyn Bird, the exhibition showcases the legacy and beauty of traditional baby carriers, including miniatures, toy cradles and baskets. Viewed together, they offer a beautiful expression of love for children, for the coming generation.

The Gallery is open with regular hours. All public health guidelines are in effect; visitors are asked to wear a mask and to observe safe distancing when viewing the exhibitions.