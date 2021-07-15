Morning News – July 15

Weather

A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Clearing this afternoon. High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight- Clear. Low 11.

Heavy rainfall continues.

Heavy rain stretching from Sault Ste. Marie to Kirkland Lake has begun. Total rainfall amounts are expected to be between 40 and 60 mm before the rain ends by this evening. Some localized higher amounts are possible.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry District office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Status of cases in Algoma

There are no active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (Last updated: 9:25 AM, July 12, 2021)

Doses administered to Algoma residents

Total doses administered – 129,922

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 50,080

# of people who have received at least 1 dose – 79,842

69.8% has received at least one dose

78.7% (aged 12+) has received at least one dose

49.4% (aged 12+) are fully vaccinated (received two doses)

Northeast Forest Fire Region – There was one new fire discovered in the Northeast region by the afternoon of July 14.Wawa 6 is 0.1 of a hectare and not under control at the time of this update. The fire is located northeast of Marathon.

There are eleven active fires across the Northeast region, of these, five are being observed, four are under control and two are not under control.

Timmins 10 – 136 hectares and is not yet under control.

The fire hazard ranges from low to moderate in most areas of the region, with the exception of the Wawa, Hearst and Kapuskasing areas, which are seeing a high hazard today.

Northwest Forest Fire Region – Twenty-nine new fires were discovered in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of July 14 with more reports yet to be investigated.

At the time of this update there are 97 active fires in the northwest region. A total of 39 fires are not under control, 10 fires are being held, 20 fires are under control and 28 fires are being observed.

The wildland fire hazard is high to extreme across most of the region with areas of moderate and low hazard in the far north reaches of Sioux Lookout and Nipigon districts and the area surrounding Thunder Bay.

Kenora 51 – Fire is not under control at 84,545 hectares.

Red Lake 65 – Not under control at 11,942 hectares

Red Lake 68 – Not under control at 21,356 hectares

Red Lake 77 – Not under control at 19,251 hectares

Smoke drift in Red Lake, Kenora, Sioux Lookout, and Nipigon will continue to be experienced by communities in close proximity to wildland fires in those Districts and across the far north. Smoke drift from fires burning in the western provinces of Canada may also be detectable today across much of the province.

Due to smoke from ongoing forest fires, residents from affected communities are being evacuated as a precautionary measur

Affected areas evacuating Evacuating community Current status Host communities Poplar Hill First Nation Ongoing evacuation Thunder Bay

Kapuskasing

Cochrane Deer Lake First Nation Ongoing evacuation Thunder Bay

Cornwall

Cochrane

Dryden Pikangikum First Nation Ongoing evacuation Sudbury

Timmins

Restricted Fire Zone boundaries updated to include Thunder Bay and portions of Nipigon and Wawa districts

Due to high to extreme forest fire hazard conditions, effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday, July 10, the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry has issued updated boundaries for a Restricted Fire Zone in the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay Districts and portions of the Sioux Lookout, Red Lake, Nipigon and Wawa Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone will be in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.

News Tidbits

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by Nina Tangri, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction, Amy Fee, MPP for Kitchener South-Hespeler and Mike Harris, MPP for Kitchener-Conestoga, to make an announcement about a health and safety training program for small businesses at 9:30 a.m.

Rod Phillips, Minister of Long-Term Care, will be joined by Premier Doug Ford to make an announcement at 1 p.m.