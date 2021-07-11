EC – Air Quality Statement

Special air quality statement in effect for:

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Gogama – Foleyet

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa

High levels of air pollution due to smoke from ongoing forest fires.

Smoke plumes from active fires in northwestern Ontario and eastern Manitoba will continue today. Air quality is likely to deteriorate if the smoke descends to ground level.

If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure. Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can be harmful to your health.

For more details, please consult www.canada.ca/en/environment-climate-change/services/air-quality-health-index/wildfire-smoke.html.

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.