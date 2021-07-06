Morning News – July 6

Weather

A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h near noon. High 17. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight – Clearing late this evening. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 7.

Status of cases in Algoma

There are no active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (Last updated: 9:35 AM, July 5, 2021)

Doses administered to Algoma residents

Total doses administered – 117,196

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 38,626

# of people who have received at least 1 dose – 78,570

68.7% has received at least one dose

77.5% (aged 12+) has received at least one dose

38.1% (aged 12+) are fully vaccinated (received two doses)

Northeast Forest Fire Region

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast region by late afternoon on July 5. There are currently six active fires, of these, one is being held and five are under control.

The fire hazard ranges mostly from low to moderate, except for a portion of the region located along the Quebec border north of North Bay, which is showing a high hazard this afternoon.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Fourteen new fires were discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of July 5. There are 74 active fires in the northwest region. A total of 23 fires were not under control, nine fires were being held, 18 fires were under control and 24 fires were being observed. Two fires were called out today.

The wildland fire hazard is high to extreme throughout most of the northwest region, with isolated areas of moderate and low hazard where local rain showers have lowered the fire hazard.

Smoke drift was noticeable in many communities across the region today. The smoke can be attributed to larger fires burning in Woodland Caribou Provincial Park in the Kenora and Red Lake districts.

News Tidbits

Don’t forget – Free Fishing Week is from July 3 to July 11, Ontario families can fish without buying a licence or carrying an Outdoors Card.

Algoma Public Health (APH) has issued a swimming advisory for Old Mill Beach located Blind River, Ontario. Water samples are taken from Old Mill Beach every week. Test results of samples taken on June 28, 2021 contained high levels of bacteria. It is unsafe to swim at beaches with increased levels of bacteria. When sample results return to safe levels, the advisory will be removed.

Did you know that the 4th of July is important to Canadians? The poppy was first adopted as a symbol of remembrance on July 4, 1921 at the Great War Veterans Assocation’s convention at the Prince Arthur Hotel in Thunder Bay. Royal Canadian Legion Branch 5 hosted that meeting. The Centennial celebration of that day was marked with the unveiling of a bronze placque that will be hung on the outside of the building to mark the date and location.

Porter Airlines will be resuming air service to Northern Ontario with flights to Thunder Bay in September (17th), and flights to Sault Ste. Marie and Timmins in early October.

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by Raymond Cho, Minister of Seniors and Accessibility, and Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes to make an announcement about a new employment and training program for people with disabilities at 9 a.m.

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, will be joined by Michael Crockatt, President and CEO of Ottawa Tourism, and Shaw Centre President and CEO Nina Kressler to make an announcement in support of Ottawa’s tourism sector at 10 a.m.

Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, will be joined by Sylvia Jones, Solicitor General, Jane McKenna, Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues, and Sam Oosterhoff, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education to make an announcement to help keep children and youth safe from sexual exploitation and human trafficking at 10:30 a.m.