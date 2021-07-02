Morning News – July 2

Weather

Sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 21. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Clearing overnight. Low 11.

Northeast Forest Fire Region

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast region by late afternoon on June 30. There are five active fires in the region, all of which are under control.

The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast region.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Six new fires were discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of July 1. At the time of this update there are 44 active fires in the region. A total of 13 fires are not under control, seven fires are being held, 14 fires are under control and 10 fires are being observed.

The wildland fire hazard is presently high to extreme in the Kenora, Red Lake, Fort Frances, Dryden and Sioux Lookout sectors. Hazard conditions in the Thunder Bay and Nipigon sectors are predominantly moderate with isolated areas of both high and low hazard.

News Tidbits

Don’t forget – Free Fishing Week is from July 3 to July 11, Ontario families can fish without buying a licence or carrying an Outdoors Card.