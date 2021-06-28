Hello to all the Golf Professionals out there!! (and to the rest of us that aspire to hit that one perfect shot into # 3, allowing us to proclaim ” Yes!!… I now have a hole in one!!)

Summer is here!! Now it has arrived, we have a number of events to look forward to in the month of July and I thought I would share them with everyone out there in golf land… Remember that you can see all the events on our new website www.wawagolf.com if you ever want a quick refresh on the happenings down here. Sooo… without further delay, here is what’s going on.

The summer-long Match Play tournament is now taking registrations for all divisions. We are following the same format as last year. Cost to enter is $20 per player. Registration runs until July the 4th. Visit the Pro Shop or call for details.

July 3rd…the 3 man Invitational 18 hole scramble tournament. The start time is noon o’clock…yes noon o’clock. Please be here no later than 11:30 to check in and receive your tournament package. The cost is $50 for non-members and $35 for members. Lots of cash prizes are available to be won including a skins game that will see a few people take home obscene amounts of money…Guys, results will be published so claiming you broke even, may not fly with your better half…

July 9th and July 16 has Wesdome hosting their company golf tournaments for the first time in almost 2 years! Welcome back!! They are going out at noon both days following a shotgun start. For the members or public, please call the club if you would like a tee time for those days as there will be limited times available because of the events.

July 23rd has our first of 3 couples nights planned for the season. This is a modified scramble. We will be maxed out at 72 golfers. (4 couples will be starting on each tee deck) I will be available to clarify any questions by calling the pro shop. Start time is 6pm on that Friday night with hamburgers, cheeseburgers and chicken on a bun available for your culinary delight…(covid sucks). BBQ and registration check in will begin at 5pm. The BBQ will be available through and after the tournament is over if you’re hungry. Your registration must be accompanied with your entry fee. It will cost $40 for a non member, $25 for a member. This includes a ticket for 1 burger or chicken on a bun, all hole prizes and special draws. The beer cart will be out for the event and I have ordered better weather than last year’s Adam & Eve event. Fingers crossed!!

July 30th sees our 2nd annual Par 3 tournament take place. Teams of 2 people (men or women, members or non members, Goose players or just people passing by) are all eligible to play in this very unique tournament. More information will follow. Start time is set for 7pm. The prizes will be given out at the closing presentations of the Goose tournament on Sunday afternoon. Practice your short game for this one!!

AND finally…The Goose!! This annual 2 day (well officially it is 2 days but it has morphed into a 4 day reunion for past greats of the game to reminisce and tell stories of the great old days) tournament is sure to be the event of the summer. Registration begins June 28th. entry fee must be accompanied with your registration. This WILL sell out, so please register early. The cost has stayed the same as last year. We have included the Blind Draw Calcutta, (every team paid an additional $20 last year when they registered), in your entry fee to make it easier for everyone. Total cost per 2 man team for this year’s tournament is $300.00 tax in. Payment must be either cash or e transfer. Register early so you don’t miss out.

Well, when you add these events along with our regular men’s, ladies and senior days, we have a pretty full calendar. We have made it to the big time now my friends. Why? It’s all about you. Your support, kindness and enthusiasm has allowed this club to come back to life! We are still not quite there yet but we will continue to improve year after year. We took a big hit with the greens (like everyone else did in our region) this year and we are working hard to grow them back. We appreciate all your support with this and every endeavour we try to accomplish. We know we aren’t perfect but we will strive to get there, every day, every week, every month and every season. Why? Because we want to provide the best possible environment for all of you to play this great game of golf.

Thank you to everyone who spends time at our golf club!!

Now as I close, how about I revive an old friend of mine….here’s a couple of “Tidbits” for you….

A young man and a priest are playing golf together. At a short par 3 the priest asks, ‘What are you going to use on this hole, my son?’ The young man says, ‘An iron, father. How about you?’ the priest says, ‘I’m going to hit a soft seven and pray.’ The young man hits his iron and puts the ball on the green. The priest tops his iron and dribbles the ball out a few yards.

The young man says, ‘I don’t know about you, father, but in my church when we pray we keep our heads down.



Three golfing buddies died in an auto accident and went to heaven. Upon arrival, they noticed the most beautiful golf course they have ever seen. St. Peter told them they were welcome to play the course, but he cautioned them with one rule: “Don’t step on the ducks.” The men had blank expressions on their faces, and finally one of them said, “The ducks?”

“Yes,” St. Peter Said. “There are millions of ducks walking around the golf course, and when one of them is stepped on, he squawks, and then the one next to him squawks, and soon they’re all raising hell and it really breaks the tranquility. If you step on the ducks, you’ll be punished.”

The men started playing the course, and within 15 minutes, one of the guys stepped on a duck. The duck squawked, and soon there was a deafening roar of ducks quacking.

St. Peter appeared with an extremely homely woman and asked, “Who stepped on a duck?”

“I did,” admitted one of the men. St. Peter immediately pulled out a pair of handcuffs and cuffed the man to the homely woman.

“I told you not to step on the ducks,” he said. “Now you’ll be handcuffed together for eternity.”

The two other men were very cautious not to step on any ducks, but a couple of weeks later, one of them accidentally did. The quacks were as deafening as before, and within minutes, St. Peter walked up with a woman who was even uglier than the other one. He determined who stepped on the duck by seeing the fear in the man’s face, and he cuffed him to the woman. “I told you not to step on the ducks,” St. Peter said. “Now you’ll be handcuffed together for eternity.”

The third man was extremely careful. Some days he wouldn’t even move for fear of nudging a duck. After three months of this, he still hadn’t stepped on a duck. St. Peter walked up to the man and had with him the most beautiful woman the man had ever seen. St. Peter smiled and without a word, handcuffed him to the beautiful woman and walked off.

The man, knowing that he would be handcuffed to this woman for eternity, let out a sigh and said, “What have I done to deserve this?”

The woman replied: “I don’t know about you, but I just stepped on a duck.”