Morning News – June 26th

Weather

Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 21. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Increasing cloudiness early this evening. 60 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Low 14.

Status of cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased Cases Screened Positive for VOC (4) 152, 078 400 2 0 398 6 110 Updated: June 25, 2021, 2:15 pm

Immunization Status in Algoma (Last Updated: 10:15 AM, June 24, 2021

Doses administered to Algoma residents

Total doses administered 102,927 # of people who received their first dose only 51,297 # of people who are fully vaccinated 25, 815 # of people who have received at least 1 dose 77, 112 Population coverage

% of population that has received at least one dose 67.4% % of eligible population (12+) that have received at least one dose 76% % of eligible population (12+) that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) 25.5% % of youth population (12-17) that have received at least one dose 56.1% % of adult population (18+) that have received at least one dose 77.4% % of adult population (18+) that have are fully vaccinated (received two doses) 27.1% Note: based on 2020 projected population

Pathways Residential Residence residents and staff in Sault Ste. Marie held a bbq with music to celebrate a 99 per cent full vaccination rate Friday with a BBQ and music.

Northeast Forest Fire Region There were two new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast region by late afternoon (Bancroft & Parry Sound area). There are seven other active fires in the region, two are under control, five are being held and two are not yet under control.

The fire hazard varies from low to extreme across the region. Areas generally located north and west of Sagamok and Englehart are showing a low to moderate hazard this afternoon, while areas south and east of these communities are showing a mostly high to extreme hazard.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Three new fires were discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of June 25. At the time of this update there are 24 active fires in the region. Four fires are not under control, 10 fires are under control and 10 fires are being observed. Two fires were called out today.

The wildland fire hazard is high to extreme in the Kenora and Red Lake sectors. Moderate to high hazard conditions exist in the Fort Frances, Dryden, Sioux Lookout, Thunder Bay and Nipigon sectors.

News Tidbits

It was fascinating to see the photos of ceremony with Chief Dean Sayers of Batchewana First Nation and Chief Patricia Tangie of Michipicoten First Nation and their citizens at the historical site of a maple sugaring camp. It is not known how old the birchbark containers that were so carefully removed from the place where they have been stored and placed in what looks like wisps of cotton batting for safety – preliminary estimates say the very early 1900’s. Some photos showed wooden taps that have become part of the maple trees. A very beautiful place and piece of history coming to light.

