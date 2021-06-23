Were you lucky? SSM Lotto Max Ticket shares MaxMillion Prize

After eight weeks and seventeen draws, the LOTTO MAX jackpot that was part of a Canadian lottery record top prize pool has finally been won!
There were two winning tickets – one sold in Toronto and the other sold in British Columbia – that will split last night’s (June 22, 2021) $70 million jackpot! Each ticket is worth an incredible $35 million.
There were tons of other life-changing lottery wins across Ontario as a result of Tuesday’s draw, too!
Thirty (30) of the 70 MAXMILLIONS offered last night were won or shared by 46 tickets sold across Canada. Twenty-one (21) of those winning tickets were sold in Ontario:
- Kingston – $1 million
- Windsor – $1 million
- Thunder Bay – $1 million
- St. Catharines – $1 million
- Newmarket – $1 million
- Richmond Hill – $1 million
- Thornhill – $1 million
- Toronto – $1 million
- North York – $1 million
MAXMILLIONS prizes shared with another ticket sold across Canada:
- Grey County – $500,000
- Simcoe County – $500,000
- Mississauga – $500,000
- Windsor – $500,000
- Milton – $500,000
- Ticket purchased on OLG.ca – $500,000
MAXMILLIONS prizes shared with two other tickets sold across Canada:
- Burlington – $333,333
- Kitchener – $333,333
- Sault Ste. Marie – $333,333
- Milton – $333,333
- Scarborough – $333,333
MAXMILLIONS prizes shared with three other tickets sold across Canada:
- Mississauga – $250,000
And there were six (6) major ENCORE prizes won worth $100,000 each:
- Thornhill
- Chatham-Kent
- Etobicoke
- Simcoe County
- Welland
- Woodbridge
Since its launch in September 2009, Ontario LOTTO MAX players have won over $6 billion, including 85 jackpot wins and 713 MAXMILLIONS prizes, across the province.
OLG reminds players that they can check their tickets from home on OLG.ca, by using the OLG Lottery App on their mobile device, signing up on OLG.ca for winning number email alerts or by calling our WIN! Line at 416-870-8946 (Toronto area) or toll free at 1-866-891-8946 (outside Toronto area).
OLG is currently booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto only for those claims that require a face-to-face interview. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options. Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail. The health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority and OLG looks forward to providing future updates on the availability of in-person prize claims.
The next LOTTO MAX draw on Friday, June 25, 2021 will offer and estimated $50 million jackpot and an estimated 2 MAXMILLIONS of $1 million each.
With the popularity of LOTTO MAX, we advise our valued customers to buy their tickets early to beat the rush online at OLG.ca or at authorized OLG retailers! Tickets can be purchased until 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, for the draw that evening.
