Morning News – June 23rd

Weather

Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 this morning. High 22. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Clear early this evening then partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. A few showers beginning after midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. Low 14.

Status of cases in Algom

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased Cases Screened Positive for VOC (4) 150,902 399 4 1 395 6 110 Updated: June 22, 2021, 2:15 pm

Immunization Status in Algoma (Last Updated: 12:22 PM, June 22, 2021)

Doses administered to Algoma residents

Total doses administered 97,230 # of people who received their first dose only 55,050 # of people who are fully vaccinated 21,090 # of people who have received at least 1 dose 76,140 Population coverage

% of population that has received at least one dose 66.5% % of eligible population (12+) that have received at least one dose 75.0% % of eligible population (12+) that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) 20.8% % of youth population (12-17) that have received at least one dose 55.1% % of adult population (18+) that have received at least one dose 76.4% % of adult population (18+) that have are fully vaccinated (received two doses) 22.1% Note: based on 2020 projected population

Northeast Forest Fire Region There were no new wildland fires confirmed, with six active fires in the region, one (under control), one (held) and four (not under control).

The fire hazard is generally low to moderate across the region today, with the exception of Bancroft and its surrounding areas that are showing a high hazard.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

There was one new fire confirmed in the northwest region by the late afternoon of June 22. At the time of this update there were 24 active fires in the region, two fires (not under control), nine (observed), one fire (held) and 12 fires are under control.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly low to moderate with areas of high hazard in the Kenora and Red Lake districts.

News Tidbits:

Red Rock Indian Band (RRIB) received federal funding announced on June 18 to study the development of a wild rice enterprise. The band received $19,925 to do this business study. Wild rice is grown commercially in Minnesota, California, and Canda. Much wild rice that is grown commercially is grown in flooded fields.

Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, will be joined by Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry and Minister of Indigenous Affairs, to make an announcement at 10:30.

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, will be joined by Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West, Tim Hudak, former Minister of Culture, Tourism and Recreation, and Tim Jennings, Executive Director of the Shaw Festival, to make an announcement about the Tourism Economic Recovery Ministerial Task Force at 11 a.n.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure, Stan Cho, Associate Minister of Transportation, and John Tory, Mayor of Toronto, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.

.