Morning News – June 23rd

Weather
Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 this morning. High 22. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight – Clear early this evening then partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. A few showers beginning after midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. Low 14.
Status of cases in Algom
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases (2)
|Active
cases
|Currently
hospitalized
|Resolved
cases (3)
|Deceased
|Cases Screened
Positive for VOC (4)
|150,902
|399
|4
|1
|395
|6
|110
|Updated: June 22, 2021, 2:15 pm
Immunization Status in Algoma (Last Updated: 12:22 PM, June 22, 2021)
|Total doses administered
|97,230
|# of people who received their first dose only
|55,050
|# of people who are fully vaccinated
|21,090
|# of people who have received at least 1 dose
|76,140
Population coverage
|% of population that has received at least one dose
|66.5%
|% of eligible population (12+) that have received at least one dose
|75.0%
|% of eligible population (12+) that are fully vaccinated (received two doses)
|20.8%
|% of youth population (12-17) that have received at least one dose
|55.1%
|% of adult population (18+) that have received at least one dose
|76.4%
|% of adult population (18+) that have are fully vaccinated (received two doses)
|22.1%
Note: based on 2020 projected population
Northeast Forest Fire Region
There were no new wildland fires confirmed, with six active fires in the region, one (under control), one (held) and four (not under control).
Northwest Forest Fire Region
There was one new fire confirmed in the northwest region by the late afternoon of June 22. At the time of this update there were 24 active fires in the region, two fires (not under control), nine (observed), one fire (held) and 12 fires are under control.
The wildland fire hazard is mainly low to moderate with areas of high hazard in the Kenora and Red Lake districts.
News Tidbits:
Red Rock Indian Band (RRIB) received federal funding announced on June 18 to study the development of a wild rice enterprise. The band received $19,925 to do this business study. Wild rice is grown commercially in Minnesota, California, and Canda. Much wild rice that is grown commercially is grown in flooded fields.
Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, will be joined by Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry and Minister of Indigenous Affairs, to make an announcement at 10:30.
Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, will be joined by Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West, Tim Hudak, former Minister of Culture, Tourism and Recreation, and Tim Jennings, Executive Director of the Shaw Festival, to make an announcement about the Tourism Economic Recovery Ministerial Task Force at 11 a.n.
Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure, Stan Cho, Associate Minister of Transportation, and John Tory, Mayor of Toronto, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.
