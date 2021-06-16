Ontario Adding Mental Health Beds for Northern York Region and Southern Simcoe County (6.5 Million Investment)

As part of its comprehensive plan to build a connected mental health and addictions system centred around the needs of patients, the Ontario government is investing over $6.5 million to support the expansion of Southlake Regional Health Centre’s Adult Inpatient Mental Health Unit. The expansion will add 12 new mental health beds and support spaces, increasing the total inpatient mental health capacity to 28 beds that will better address the demand for mental health supports and services for patients and families in York Region and Simcoe County.

“Investing in projects like the expansion of Southlake Regional Health Centre’s Adult Inpatient Mental Health Unit is just one way our government is continuing to deliver on its commitment to build a connected and comprehensive mental health and addictions system for all Ontarians,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “This investment will ensure patients and families in Newmarket, Aurora and the surrounding communities have access to high-quality care in a safe and modern unit, supporting them in their journey to mental wellness.”

On average, 17 patients come to Southlake’s Emergency Department every day experiencing a mental health crisis. Amongst other types of services, Southlake’s inpatient mental health program provides short-term assessment and stabilization for people who are 18 years of age or older with severe and acute mental health disorders. This expansion will enable the hospital to care for more than 400 additional patients each year. The newly renovated space will include private rooms, more windows with natural light, and common areas to support recovery, ensuring that individuals who need emergency mental health support receive the care they need.

While work is underway to expand the unit, the inpatient program will continue to offer services and supports at Southlake Regional Health Centre. The new Adult Inpatient Unit is expected to be completed in late 2022.

“Since the release of Roadmap to Wellness last year, our government’s top priority has been to continue making critical investments that will fill urgent gaps in mental health and addictions care, reduce waiting lists and address extensive wait times,” said Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “Through the expansion of Southlake’s Adult Inpatient Mental Health Unit, clients will have better access to the high-quality mental health supports that meets their unique needs, in a specialized setting where they are cared for and fully supported.”

The expansion of Southlake’s Inpatient Unit is part of Ontario’s capital plan, which will invest $30.2 billion in hospital infrastructure over the next 10 years, including an additional $3 billion announced in the 2021 Budget, Ontario’s Action Plan: Protecting People’s Health and Our Economy. These investments will improve and increase space in hospitals and include grants to support new facilities, including the renewal of existing hospitals and community health centres.