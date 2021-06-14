A Francophone student committed to her community

Emilyn Levesque, a grade 12 student at École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau), takes great pride in her Francophone culture. This young woman stands out for her hard work in organizing activities for the students of her school. As President of her school’s Students’ Parliament, Emilyn makes sure every student felt welcomed and valued by leading projects such as the creation of murals in the school’s washrooms.

A participant in the activities of the Fédération de la jeunesse franco-ontarienne (FESFO) since grade 9, Emilyn also held the position of ambassador and contact person for Northern Ontario for two years. Pursuing her passion for music and the Francophonie, Emilyn sits on the board of Chapleau’s Centre culturel Louis-Hémon and dedicates much of her time to the organization of French-language cultural activities in her community. Committed to the French language and Francophones cultures, this graduating student is greatly appreciated for her leadership skills. In September, Emilyn will study at Collège Boréal and will pursue her dream of becoming a carpenter!