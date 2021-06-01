Ontario Investing Over $18 Million in new Twin-Pad Arena for Sault Ste. Marie

The twin-pad arena will replace the existing single-pad arena at the McMeeken Arena, significantly increasing the square-footage and seating capacity inside the arena for the Sault Ste. Marie community.

The Ontario government is investing in this multi-purpose infrastructure project that will help to strengthen and protect communities, like Sault Ste. Marie, create jobs, and contribute to the province’s long-term economic recovery.

“In the face of COVID-19, the Ontario government continues to move forward with infrastructure projects to strengthen communities and create jobs,” said the Honourable Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure. “Supporting meaningful projects like this one in Sault Ste. Marie will make a positive difference to the families who live in the community, while also protecting their health and well-being today, and for many years to come.”

“This is a significant investment into one of our community’s longest standing recreational facilities. I recall being a member of city council myself when a CO2 leak at the McMeeken Arena led to a health scare for many parents and families,” said the Honourable Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities and Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) for Sault Ste. Marie. “It is encouraging that we will have multiple major infrastructure projects being built in Sault Ste. Marie over the next year. With a new $25 million twin-pad arena in the west end of the city and a new $18 million Indigenous Cultural Centre in the east end of the city, and even more exciting news on the way with the construction of our community-based addictions services centre offering residential withdrawal management services. I can’t wait to see all the shovels in the ground as we recover from COVID-19.”

“The twin-pad arena infrastructure project will address the significant current and projected future recreational demand in our community and will best position the city to ensure residents have access to the full potential of the Northern Community Centre site,” said His Worship Christian Provenzano, Mayor of Sault Ste. Marie. “Important infrastructure projects of this nature require collaboration with and support from different levels of government, and I want to recognize Sault Ste. Marie’s MPP Ross Romano and the Government of Ontario for its very significant contribution in support of this project.”

Healthy people are essential for a healthy economy. With vaccines being distributed, hope is on the horizon. Ontario’s Action Plan: Protecting People’s Health and Our Economy provides the resources necessary to finish the battle with COVID-19, building on the government’s record investments to protect health and jobs during the global pandemic.