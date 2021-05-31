May 31st, 2021: North Algoma Covid-19 Vaccine Eligible Groups

Youths 12-17 years to receive Covid-19 Vaccine in North Algoma

Beginning June 2, 2021, youths 12-17 years of age and their household are eligible and will be prioritized for the Covid-19 vaccine. Individuals 18 years of age and older can also now book an appointment for their first dose.

Those who are eligible for their second dose will be contacted.

Please call Monday to Friday between 8:30 am – 4:30 pm to book an appointment or for any inquiries:

Dubreuilville- Dubreuilville Medical Centre

(705) 884 2884

Wawa- Central appointment line

(705) 914 0464

White River- Northern Neighbours Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic

(807) 822 2320