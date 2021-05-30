Morning News – May 30th

Weather: Frost Advisory



Sunny. High 16. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Low 7.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased Cases Screened Positive for VOC (4) 144,153 392 18 2 (3) 374 6 99 Updated: May 28, 2021, 4:35 pm

Doses administered to Algoma residents (Last Updated: 11:40 AM, May 27, 2021



Total doses administered 57,911 # of people who received their first dose only 45,917 # of people who are fully vaccinated 5,997 # of people who have received at least 1 dose 51,914 Population coverage

% of the population that has received at least one dose 45.4% % of the eligible population (12+) that have received at least one dose 51.1% % of the eligible population (12+) that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) 5.9% % of the youth population (12-17) that have received at least one dose 2.9% % of the adult population (18+) that have received at least one dose 54.5% Note: based on 2020 projected population

Northeast Forest Fire Region

There were four new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast region by late afternoon. Algonquin Park 1 (out at 0.1 of a ha), Parry Sound 3 (3.8 ha fire), Bancroft 7 (2.5 ha), Kemptville 1 (not under control); there are two other active fires.

The fire hazard is mostly high in the Northeast Region. The following communities and their surrounding areas are showing an extreme hazard this afternoon: Bruce Mines, Thessalon, St.Joseph Island, Cockburn Island, Massey, Burwash, Gravenhurst, Bracebridge and Bancroft.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

One new fire was discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of May 29, Kenora 32 (0.2 ha and not under control). There were 13 active fires in the region. One fire (not under control), eight (held), four (under control) and one called out today.

The wildland fire hazard continues to escalate in the northwest with all sectors showing high to extreme fire hazard conditions.

News Tidbits:

Today is the original date of what was known as Decoration Day (1868). One hundred years later, in 1968, Congress moved the date from May 30th to the last Monday in May and re-named it as Memorial Day. This was a day set aside to tidy family cemeteries and decorate the graves of originally Civil War soldiers, and then to decorate the graves of soldiers in the World Wars and other conflicts. Canada also has a Decoration Day (June 2, 1890). Originally, this was the way that veterans of the Battle of Ridgeway protested that their contributions to the protection of Canada during the Fenian Raids had been overlooked. The veterans placed decorations at the Canadian Volunteers Monument on the anniversary of the battle. Today, in Canada, that day has faded, being replaced by Remembrance Day. In Wawa, members of Legion, Branch 429 take wreaths after the ceremony and place then on graves of Wawa’s veterans.

The SSM Police Service has issued a media release about the motor vehicle collision that took place in the 2600 block of Great Northern Road on May 26, 2021 closing the TransCanada Highway for a number of hours. The investigation determined the north-bound GMC Sierra crossed the centre line and struck a south-bound transport. As a result, the 30-year-old man who was driving the GMC has been charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

SSM Police officers attended an illegal gathering @ Bellevue Park. One person from Spring Water Township, and one person from Perth were charged under the Reopening Ontario Act for organizing the gathering. The investigation into the illegal gathering is ongoing.



Ontario is extending its restrictions on interprovincial travel until at least June 16. The ban on non-essential travel affects Ontario’s land boundaries with Manitoba and Quebec.