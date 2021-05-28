Morning News – May 28th

Weather:

It is chilly again this morning. Be careful and cover your tender plants tonight – once again there is frost expected.

Sunny. High 14. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Clear. Low plus 1 with patchy frost.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased Cases Screened Positive for VOC (4) 143,371 392 21 3(3) 371 6 97 Updated: May 27, 2021, 4:00 pm

Note: Sault Area Hospital has received two patients with COVID-19 from Manitoba and expects to continue receiving more patients, depending on critical care capacity at the hospital (currently at half capacity (11 patients, 22 possible). 129 of Manitoba’s 140 critical care beds in the province are occupied.

Doses administered to Algoma residents

Total doses administered 57,911 # of people who received their first dose only 45,917 # of people who are fully vaccinated 5,997 # of people who have received at least 1 dose 51,914 Population coverage

% of population that has received at least one dose 45.4% % of eligible population (12+) that have received at least one dose 51.1% % of eligible population (12+) that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) 5.9% % of youth population (12-17) that have received at least one dose 2.9% % of adult population (18+) that have received at least one dose 54.5% Note: based on 2020 projected population

News Tidbits:

Northeast Forest Fire Region

There was one new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast region by late afternoon, Sudbury 15. There are two other fires burning, both are under control.

The fire hazard varies predominantly from low to moderate in areas north of Sault Ste Marie and Greater Sudbury in the Northeast Region. It varies predominantly from moderate to high in areas south of these communities.

Northwest Forest Fire Region –

There were no new fires, with 11 active; six fires (held), four fires (under control), and one fire (declared out).

The wildland fire hazard is mainly moderate to low across the region with a few pockets of high hazard around the region.

Fires of Note:

Kenora 25 (2,062 hectares, being held),

Kenora 30 (1,162 hectares, being held),

Sioux Lookout 3 (3,427 hectares, being held),

Sioux Lookout 5 (226 hectares, under control)

Ontario has entered into collaborative research agreements with McMaster University and the University of Toronto to help promote healthy, resilient and sustainable forests while supporting the forest industry. A collaborative project with McMaster University will study the effects of a changing climate on forest growth, and a collaborative project with the University of Toronto will research the effect of the eastern spruce budworm in Ontario’s boreal forests.

Michelle Good, author of Five Little Indians (HarperCollins Publishers Ltd/Harper Perennial) is the winner of the 45th annual Amazon Canada First Novel Award, which celebrates first-time Canadian novelists. Good, a member of Saskatchewan’s Red Pheasant Cree Nation who now resides in Savona, British Columbia, received a cash prize of $60,000.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has delivered a formal apology in the House of Commons for the internment of Italian Canadians during the Second World War. Around 31,000 Italian Canadians across the country were declared “enemy aliens” (required to report to local registrars once per month), and 600 were interned in camps under the authority of the War Measures Act and the Defence of Canada Regulations. The War Measures Act, as well as the Defence of Canada Regulations that were brought into effect on September 3, 1939, gave the government the legal authority to detain without charge, seize property from, and limit activities of Canadian residents born in countries that were at war with Canada.

In 1990, the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney offered an apology for the treatment of the Italian Canadian community during the Second World War. In September 2018, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki delivered an official expression of regret in a ceremony attended by family members of Italian internees, members of the Italian community, and RCMP employees.