Morning News – May 27th

Weather:

It is chilly this morning. Be careful and cover your tender plants tonight – there is frost expected with temps dipping to -2 overnight.

Mainly cloudy. Clearing this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High 8. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2 with frost. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased Cases Screened Positive for VOC (4) 143,003 391 24 1(3) 367 6 97 Updated: May 26, 2021, 4:40 pm

Total doses administered: 56,984

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 46,196 47.7% 40.4% People fully immunized with first and second dose 5,394 5.6% 4.7% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 51,590 53.3% 45.1%

News Tidbits:

Northeast Forest Fire Region

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast region by late afternoon, with two active fires (under control). The fire hazard varies predominantly from low to moderate in the Northeast region, except for a few areas that are maintaining a high hazard this afternoon.

Northwest Forest Fire Region –

There was one new fire yesterday’s report, Dryden 16 is out at 0.1 hectares. There are 12 active fires in the region; Three (not under control), four fires (held) and five fires are under control.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly low to moderate with a few pockets of high hazard scattered across the region.

Fires of Note:

Kenora 25 (2,062 hectares, not under control),

Kenora 30 (1,162 hectares, not under control).

Kenora 27 (4,480 hectares, being held).

Red Lake 10 (6004.3 hectares, being held).

If you are in the Soo or headed there this morning be aware that SSM police officers and emergency services are currently on the scene of a fatal collision in the area of Second Line W & Brunswick Ave. About 6 a.m. officers responded to a call of a vehicle striking a pedestrian in the area of Second Line West and Brunswick Avenue. Upon arrival officers located a woman with significant injuries. Shortly afterward she was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle involved in the collision did not remain at the scene, and officers are currently investigating and attempting to locate the vehicle. Motorists are asked to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing. Traffic on Second Line West is blocked and being diverted at Korah Road and at Farwell Terrace.

Premier Doug Ford has named Michelle DiEmanuele as Secretary of the Cabinet and Clerk of the Executive Council, effective June 20, 2021.

It was very sad to read that Eric Carle, author of The Very Hungry Caterpillar and other children’s favourites, has died at 91.

A new study examining the impact of the ongoing opioid crisis in Ontario has found that, on average, six people died from opioid overdoses every day during the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dismal figures, and Algoma has historically had higher figures than the rest of the province.

Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, will announce Ontario’s investments and progress towards improving air conditioning in the province’s long-term care homes at 9 a.m.

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, and his Parliamentary Assistant MPP Jane McKenna, along with Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, will make a virtual announcement about employment and training in Northern Ontario at 10 a.m.

The Honourable Jill Dunlop, Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues to make an announcement at 2 p.m.