Morning News – May 25th

Weather:

Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late this morning and early this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming north 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. Temperature falling to 7 this afternoon. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low zero with patchy frost.

Fog Advisory (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

Environment Canada is warning that spots of dense fog will continue early this morning along the Lake Superior shoreline. Drivers should be aware that this fog may reduce visibility in some areas to near zero. Highway 17 from Pukaskwa Park to Wawa is expected to be affected by this.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased Cases Screened Positive for VOC (4) 142,811 390 24 1(3) 366 6 96 Updated: May 25, 2021, 5:15 pm

Total doses administered: 56,858

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 46,118 47.7% 40.3% People fully immunized with first and second dose 5,370 5.6% 4.7% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 51,488 53.2% 45.0%

News Tidbits:

Northeast Forest Fire Region –

There no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast region by late afternoon yesterday, with four active fire in the region (all under control or being held). The fire hazard remains low to moderate in areas north and west of Greater Sudbury, within the Northeast region. It is predominantly moderate to high in areas south and east of North Bay, with the exception of Bancroft and its surrounding areas, which are showing an extreme hazard this afternoon.

Northwest Forest Fire Region –

No new fires were discovered in the northwest region by the afternoon of May 25, with 12 active fires, four fires (not under control), three fires (held) and five fires are under control. The wildland fire hazard is mainly moderate across the region with an area of high hazard through the southwest and central portions of the region. There are a few pockets of low hazard scattered across the region.

Of note:

Kenora 25 (2,062 hectares, not under control),

Kenora 30 (1,162 hectares, not under control)

Kenora 27 (4,480 hectares, not under control)

On May 22, 2021 SSM officers attended an illegal gathering held at Bellevue Park to ensure it remained peaceful and to investigate the gathering. One person (from Spring Water Township, Ontario) has been charged under the Reopening Ontario Act for organizing the gathering. The conviction for organizing an illegal gathering will result in a minimum fine of $10,000. SSM Police explained, officers attempted to charge two other attendees under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act. The two people refused, and they will be receiving a summons regarding the charge. A conviction for violating the EMCPA will result in a fine of $750.”