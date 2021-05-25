Morning News – May 25th

Weather:

Showers or periods of drizzle ending this afternoon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 18. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 7.

Fog Advisory (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

Areas of dense fog are expected today. Fog patches have developed and are expected to continue along the Lake Superior shoreline through today and into tonight. Fog may reduce visibility suddenly to near zero. Fog is expected to dissipate overnight or Wednesday morning. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased Cases Screened Positive for VOC (4) 141,922 388 38 1(2) 350 6 91 Updated: May 24, 2021, 5:15 pm

Total doses administered: 52,389

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 42,053 43.5% 36.7% People fully immunized with first and second dose 5,168 5.3% 4.5% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 47,221 48.8% 41.3%

News Tidbits:

Northeast Forest Fire Region –

There were four new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast region by late afternoon (North Bay/Sudbury area); with one other active fire in the region. The fire hazard is predominantly moderate to high in areas south of Temagami and Greater Sudbury. The fire hazard is low to moderate in areas north of Elliot Lake and Temagami.

Northwest Forest Fire Region –

No new fires were discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of May 24, with 12 active fires, six (not under control), two (held) and four (under control). The fire hazard is mainly low across the region with a few pockets of moderate hazard conditions.

Of note:

Kenora 25 (2,062 hectares, not under control),

Kenora 30 (1,162 hectares, not under control)

Kenora 27 (4,480 hectares, not under control)

Due to a vaccine shipment delay, Public Health Sudbury & Districts is rebooking all appointments planned for clinics on Tuesday in Chapleau. The Booking Centre will email and use an automated system to call clients with an appointment, sharing the details of the new appointments.

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by Nina Tangri, MPP for Mississauga-Streetsville and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, to make a virtual announcement about training and business development in Ontario at 9 a.m.

Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, will make a virtual announcement about transportation in Northern Ontario. She will be joined by Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade and MPP for Nipissing, Norm Miller, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs and MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka, and Corina Moore, President and CEO of Ontario Northland at 11 a.m.

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, will make a virtual announcement about support for Ontario’s screen-based industries at 1 p.m.