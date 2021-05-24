Morning News – May 24th

Happy Victoria Day!

Weather:

A mix of sun and cloud. High 16. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Showers beginning near midnight. Risk of thunderstorms overnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 13.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased Cases Screened Positive for VOC (4) 141,922 386 36 1(2) 350 5 91 Updated: May 23, 2021, 4:45 pm

News Tidbits:

Northeast Forest Fire Region –

There was one new fire, Sudbury 10 is being held at 2.6 hectares. The fire hazard ranges from low to moderate in most northern areas of the region, with some areas north of Highway 11 showing a high hazard. Areas in the southern portion of the region and through the Greater Sudbury area, are showing a high hazard today.

Northwest Forest Fire Region –

No new fires, with 15 active fires in the region. Six fires are not under control, two fires are being held and seven fires are under control. One fire was declared out. The wildland fire hazard is mainly low across the region with a few pockets of moderate hazard conditions.

Of Note:

Kenora 25 (2,062 hectares, not under control),

Kenora 30 (1,162 hectares, not under control)

Kenora 27 (4,480 hectares, not under control)

The search ended yesterday for a missing Chelmsford resident on​ Agnew Lake has ended sadly with the recovery of 64-year-old Royal Beausoleil’s body Sunday afternoon. The office for the Chief Coroner of Ontario is leading the investigation with the assistance from the Manitoulin OPP. A post mortem exam has been scheduled and foul play is not suspected.



Seven were taken to hospital following a two vehicle collision in the Sudbury, Highway 17 Eastbound at Regional Road 55. It was believed that there were no life-threatening injuries.