Morning News – May 20th

Weather:

Cloudy. 40 percent chance of drizzle changing to 60 percent chance of showers this morning. Fog patches dissipating late this morning. High 22. Humidex 26. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Showers. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 16.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased Cases Screened Positive for VOC (4) 140,442 377 31 1 346 4 85 Updated: May 19, 2021, 7:00 pm

Total doses administered: 49,322

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 40,418 41.8% 35.3% People fully immunized with first and second dose 4,452 4.6% 3.9% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 44,870 46.4% 39.2%

News Tidbits:

Northeast Forest Fire Region –

There were no new fires yesterday, but two fires remain burning today. The fire hazard ranges mostly from high to extreme in the southern and central portions of the region, while northern areas are showing a low to moderate hazard.

Northwest Forest Fire Region – The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, in the Kenora District, is advising the public that due to extreme forest fire activity in the Kenora area from the KEN025 fire and KEN027 have put in place two Implementation Orders that will remain in effect until further notice that restricts access and use of certain roads and Crown lands.

Kenora 25 now estimated at 2,000 hectares and Kenora 30 estimated at 1,300 hectares. Both fires are not under control.

Kenora 27 (Sand Lake) – crews are working to install sprinklers on values threatened by the fire. Kenora 27 is now 2,600 hectares in size and not under control.

Sylvia Jones, Solicitor General will be joined by Thomas Carrique, OPP Commissioner, Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance and President of the Treasury Board, Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and Jeff Yurek, MPP for Elgin—Middlesex—London to make a virtual announcement at 9 a.m.

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by Stephen Crawford, MPP for Oakville, to make a virtual announcement about skills and safety training in the construction sector at 9:30 a.m.

Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, will make a virtual announcement about transit improvements in the Greater Toronto Area. She will be joined by Kinga Surma, Associate Minister of Transportation (GTA), Christine Hogarth, MPP for Etobicoke-Lakeshore, Phil Verster, President and CEO of Metrolinx, Charl van Niekerk, Executive Vice President, Transit of Infrastructure Ontario, John Tory, Mayor of Toronto, Bonnie Crombie, Mayor of Mississauga and Jan De Silva, President and CEO of Toronto Region Board of Trade at 10 a.m.

Did you know?

Each employee at Lac des Iles palladium mine gets a $100 gift card. To date, 540 mineworkers have received their first dose. There were 25 cases of COVID-19, including one death, linked to the mine during an April 2020 outbreak.