This is Nurses Week 2021

On April 20th, Municipal Council recognized the contributions of nurses to our health, and in recognition of Florence Nightingale’s birthday and Nurses Week throughout the world – proclaimed that May 10th – May 16th be recognized in Wawa as Nursing Week.

Council made note in their proclamation that “many RN’s, RPN/s and PSW’s have worked tirelessly in Wawa to keep all of our community safe since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020.

In years past, the nurses of Wawa would gather for a celebratory dinner. Hopefully they will be able to celebrate together next May.