Morning News – May 12th

Weather:

Some frost this morning. There are frost warnings for tonight and early Thursday morning in Southern Ontario, so I would protect tender plants tonight just to be safe.

Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 14. Wind chill minus 4 this morning. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Clear. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 4 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma (May 11, 2021, 4:30 pm)



Tested – 136,683

Confirmed Cases – 354

Active Cases – 22

Active Cases (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 0

Currently Hospitalized – 3

Currently Hospitalized (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 2

Resolved Cases – 332

Deceased – 4

Cases Screened Positive for VOC – 68

Total doses administered: 44,950

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 36,684 37.9% 32.1% People fully immunized with first and second dose 4,133 4.3% 3.6% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 40,817 42.2% 35.7%

News Tidbits:

The fire hazard ranges from low to moderate and there are no fires in the Northeast Forest Fire Region.

The Tenaris Tube Mill in SSM has reported 8 active cases of COVID-19. Tenaris has increased availability of the test from twice weekly to daily and encourages employees to participate routinely. Currently our count stands at 8 active cases. Two of the five cases identified over the past two weeks are considered workplace transmission. On May 8th, Tenaris announced that they are upgrading our filters to better increase the amount of fresh air ventilation as well as entry temperature checks, and safety practices such as masks, both inside and outside of the work environment, frequent hand washing, and maintain proper distancing.

Ugo Bruni, Danielle Marchand, Krystle Nelson of Sault Ste. Marie, ON and Jacob Tomas of Prince Township, ON are splitting $10,000 from our 5 Car Draw Early Bird Draw. The group of 4 purchased together as a work group and are excited to be taking home $2,500 each! Tickets are available online.

West Coast pulp producer Paper Excellence is acquiring Domtar in a $3-billion all-cash deal. Domtar has a pulp mill in Dryden and a pulp and paper mill in Espanola.

Alberta has stopped administering first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, citing a scarcity of supply. Instead Alberta will prioritize mRNA vaccines like Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, reserving existing AstraZeneca for second doses. Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams announced late Tuesday afternoon that the vaccine would no longer be offered to Ontarians as a first dose, and will be reserved for optional second shots. Out of more than 850,000 AstraZeneca doses given in Ontario, there are now eight cases of VITT (one case in 60,000 shots administered).

Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccination plan at 12 Noon.

Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, and Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, will make a virtual announcement about the priority subway projects for the Greater Toronto Area at 1 p.m.