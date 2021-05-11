Morning News – May 11th

Weather:

Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Clearing this morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning then light this afternoon. High 12. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 4 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma (May 10, 2021, 6:45 pm)



Tested – 136,257

Confirmed Cases – 351

Active Cases – 19

Active Cases (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 0

Currently Hospitalized – 3

Currently Hospitalized (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 2

Resolved Cases – 332

Deceased – 4

Cases Screened Positive for VOC – 68

Total doses administered: 44,942

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 36,676 37.9% 32% People fully immunized with first and second dose 4,133 4.3% 3.6% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 40,809 42.2% 37.7%

News Tidbits:

The fire hazard ranges from low to moderate and there are no fires in the Northeast Forest Fire Region.

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, to make an announcement about workplace inspections and rapid antigen screening at 1:30 today.