Breaking News

Turn off Water By-Pass Valves

THE CORPORATION OF THE MUNICIPALITY OF WAWA

 

Notice to Homeowners – Please Turn Off Water By-Pass Valves

 

The Municipality of Wawa requests homeowners TURN OFF their WATER BY-PASS VALVES, EFFECTIVE May 17, 2021.  Thank you for your co-operation this past winter.

 

If you have any questions, you can contact Director of Infrastructure Services Department Dan Beach at 705-856-2244 ext. 252 or by email at [email protected].

 

 

Latest posts by Ad Text (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*