THE CORPORATION OF THE MUNICIPALITY OF WAWA
Notice to Homeowners – Please Turn Off Water By-Pass Valves
The Municipality of Wawa requests homeowners TURN OFF their WATER BY-PASS VALVES, EFFECTIVE May 17, 2021. Thank you for your co-operation this past winter.
If you have any questions, you can contact Director of Infrastructure Services Department Dan Beach at 705-856-2244 ext. 252 or by email at [email protected].
