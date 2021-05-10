Morning News – May 10th

Weather:

Cloudy with 40 percent chance of wet flurries this morning. A few rain showers and wet flurries beginning near noon. Wind north 20 km/h. High 6.

Tonight – A few rain showers and wet flurries ending this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming north 20 km/h before morning. Low plus 1.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma (May 8, 2021, 4:30 pm)



Tested – 135,092

Confirmed Cases – 346

Active Cases – 27

Active Cases (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 0

Currently Hospitalized – 0

Currently Hospitalized (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 1

Resolved Cases – 319

Deceased – 4

Cases Screened Positive for VOC – 65

Total doses administered: 41,875

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 34,039 35.2% 29.7% People fully immunized with first and second dose 3,918 4.0% 3.4% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 37,957 39.2% 33.2%

News Tidbits:

Winter just doesn’t want to let go – a Winter Weather Travel Advisory is in effect through late morning for Timmins, Cochrane, and Iroquois Falls. Highways 11 and 101. Snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm can be expected. Because the snow is expected to be heavy and wet, there is the possibility of power outages because of snow on trees and powerlines.

The fire hazard ranges from low to moderate and there are no fires in the Northeast Forest Fire Region.

Did you know? Rolling Stone Magazine has rated the Simpsons as the #1 TV Sitcom of all time?