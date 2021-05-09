Morning News – May 9th ‘Happy Mother’s Day’

A very Happy Mother’s Day!

Weather:

Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers changing to 40 percent chance of rain showers near noon. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High 7.

Tonight – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers this evening then 40 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma (May 8, 2021, 4:30 pm)



Tested – 135,092

Confirmed Cases – 345

Active Cases – 26

Active Cases (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 0

Currently Hospitalized – 0

Currently Hospitalized (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 1

Resolved Cases – 319

Deceased – 4

Cases Screened Positive for VOC – 65

Total doses administered: 41,875

News Tidbits:

There were no new wildland fires or active fires in the Northeast region by late afternoon yesterday. The fire hazard is low to moderate today across the region.

Glad to hear that the new residents of the apartment building on Algoma Street are moving in!