SIM, David

It is with heavy hearts that Shawn and Nick announce the passing of their father David. Predeceased by his parents Norman and Agnes. David is survived by his brothers and sisters Jim (Betty), Norma, Denice (Ken), Denis (Sharon), Wanda, Laurene (Tom), Albert (Karen), Carla (Mike), Holly (Eddy), Kelly (Johnny), the late Joe (Mary-Ann), late Mike and the late Chris. Uncle to many nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to the doctors, nurses that took such good care of David while he was in palliative care at Lady Dunn Health Centre, Wawa.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. David will be laid to rest with his brothers and parents.

A graveside ceremony will take place pending the lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.