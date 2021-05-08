Morning News – May 8th

Weather:

Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 7. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of rain showers early this evening. 30 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 3 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma (May 6, 2021, 6:00 pm)



Tested – 135,092

Confirmed Cases – 343

Active Cases – 24

Active Cases (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 0

Currently Hospitalized – 0

Currently Hospitalized (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 1

Resolved Cases – 319

Deceased – 4

Cases Screened Positive for VOC – 65

Total doses administered: 41,875

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 34,039 35.2% 29.7% People fully immunized with first and second dose 3,918 4.0% 3.4% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 37,957 39.2% 33.2%

News Tidbits:

There were no new wildland fires or active fires in the Northeast region by late afternoon yesterday. The fire hazard is low to moderate today across the region.

Algoma Public Health says a shortage and a delayed start to vaccinating the public, means it can’t lower its age limit from 60 and over.​

Debris from China’s recent rocket launch expected to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere late Saturday or early Sunday, according to U.S. R&D centre.