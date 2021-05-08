2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#344 – #345)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 2 new cases of COVID-19, both from Sault Ste. Marie and area. One case is from close contact, and the other is category unknown. Both cases were tested May 7th, 2021, and are self-isolating. Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.
