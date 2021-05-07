MORRISON, Ella (nee Stengel)

January 17, 1925 – Wetaskiwin, Alberta

April 11, 2021 -Calgary, Alberta

Ella Morrison of Calgary, AB, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the age of 96 years.

Ella was born on January 17th, 1925 to Fred and Karoline Stengel near Wetaskiwin, AB, the 8th of 12 children.

In 1952, she moved to Wawa, Ontario, to help her sister Claire when Claire was having her second child. There she met and married Elwin Morrison and had three children together, Jim (Kathy), June and Deanna. Ella is also survived by her six loving grandchildren, Stacey, Brittany, Tom, Derek, Alanna, and Trey.

In her Wawa years, Ella enjoyed curling, camping and was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Auxiliary. It was a small close-knit community where bonspiels were a favorite winter pastime and summers were spent camping at surrounding lakes. When her sister moved away Wawa friends became the Morrison’s family.

From her days working in a bakery, Ella became an expert baker and was especially known by family and friends for the best buns and perfect pies. She always took great pride in her and her family’s appearance. Dad always joked that she never did bring a paycheque home from her jobs at clothing stores, but there were always lots of bags. Even in her later years she would not go anywhere without always looking her very best.

When she made the move to Calgary in 1992, she showed how independent she really was. She got a bus pass and made her way all over Calgary, joining bridge and crib clubs and was constantly headed downtown to shop or drop off things to Dee and June at their offices.

Nana worked tirelessly for the grandchildren. She was always there to help her family, whether it was to do laundry, cooking or mending something. She loved to talk, so was always checking in to see how everyone was doing and to offer her advice.

Ella also loved to travel and she enjoyed seeing new places, especially warm vacation spots where she suntanned while listening to Blue Jays games on her walkman. The Bauche’s Arizona house was a favourite spot. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren but watching her perseverance and strength through the years made us all very proud of her.

