STEWART, Amanda

Our, beautiful, wonderful sister and friend, Amanda Stewart passed away in her sleep on Sunday, May 2, 2021. She will be forever remembered by her siblings: Sandra, Wally, David, Jennifer, and Jane. Amanda will also be fondly remembered by her numerous acquaintances, nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.
A celebration of Amanda’s life will be held at later date.
