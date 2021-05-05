Breaking News

STEWART, Amanda

Our, beautiful, wonderful sister and friend, Amanda Stewart passed away in her sleep on Sunday, May 2, 2021.  She will be forever remembered by her siblings:  Sandra, Wally, David, Jennifer, and Jane.  Amanda will also be fondly remembered by her numerous acquaintances, nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.

 

A celebration of Amanda’s life will be held at later date.

