Morning News – May 5th

Weather:

Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High 9. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of rain showers this evening then 30 percent chance of flurries overnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low zero.

Nipigon – Rossport,

Cloud Bay – Dorion,

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Winter Weather Travel Advisory is in effect for early this morning for the above areas. Possible patchy freezing rain in a few areas until later this morning along Highway 17 and 11 south of Lake Nipigon.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma (May 4, 2021, 11:20 pm)



Tested – 133,251

Confirmed Cases – 338

Active Cases – 28

Active Cases (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 2

Currently Hospitalized – 1

Currently Hospitalized (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 2

Resolved Cases – 310

Deceased – 4

Cases Screened Positive for VOC – 59

Total doses administered: 40,827

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 33,359 34.5% 29.2% People fully immunized with first and second dose 3,734 3.9% 3.3% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 37,093 38.3% 32.4%

News Tidbits:

The former Hockey Heritage North building in Kirkland Lake has been sold for $799,000. A numbered company in the hospitality business has purchased the building.

There were no new wildland fires, and no active fires in the Northeast region by late afternoon yesterday. The fire hazard varies from low to moderate today.

Alison Blair, Associate Deputy Minister, Pandemic Response and Recovery; COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force member Dr. Dirk Huyer, Coordinator, Provincial Outbreak Response; Patrick Dicerni, Assistant Deputy Minister and Executive Officer, Drugs and Devices and Assistant Deputy Minister and General Manager, Ontario Health Insurance Plan; Rhonda McMichael, Assistant Deputy Minister, Population Health Initiatives; and Ali Veshkini, Associate Deputy Minister, Ministry of the Solicitor General will hold a technical media briefing via teleconference only to provide an update on the rollout of Ontario’s vaccine distribution plan at 12 Noon.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, will provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccination plan at 1:30 p.m.