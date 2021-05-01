Morning News – May 1st

Weather:

Mainly cloudy. A few rain showers beginning this morning and ending this afternoon. Rain showers or periods of wet snow this morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 9. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness near midnight. Fog patches developing this evening. Low zero.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma (April 30, 2021, 4:30 pm)



Tested – 131,697

Confirmed Cases – 332

Active Cases – 39

Active Cases (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 3

Currently Hospitalized – 2

Currently Hospitalized (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 1

Resolved Cases – 293

Deceased – 4

Cases Screened Positive for VOC – 55

Total doses administered: 38,171

News Tidbits:

There were no new wildland or active fires in the Northeast region. The fire hazard varies from low to moderate today.

This is World Labyrinth Day. Labyrinth walkers throughout the world will “Walk As One at 1” (local time zone); with your feet, your fingers, your eyes or in your mind!

The only labyrinth in the area (that Wawa-news is aware of) was one made by Jim and Deb Sanders at Michipicoten Harbour before the flood. It was a Chartres style, 72 feet, mowed grass labyrinth overlooking Michipicoten Bay.